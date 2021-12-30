Roy's sells off seven stores

Brad Juliette’s idol isn’t a movie star or professional athlete.

It was his grandfather, Roy Brown, who died in 1991 when Brad was 17 years old.

The pair were best friends and huge sports fans. They watched Monday night baseball together.

Now 30 years later, it’s still extremely difficult for Juliette to talk about his grandfather without becoming emotional.

“He was my guy,” said Juliette. “He was always there for me no matter what I did. He was my idol.”

Juliette was raised in Old Mines and went to St. Joachim School through eighth grade.

His grandfather owned Brown’s Market in Old Mines. He opened the store in 1949.

Juliette started working at the store when he was 11 or 12 years old.

“Grandpa taught me so much when I was a kid,” he said.

That’s why Juliette named his local businesses Roy’s Convenience Stores after his grandfather. It was one way he could honor him.

Juliette opened his first convenience store in Hopewell in May 2008. Another opened in Caledonia later that same year.

“Roy’s was created from the ground up,” he said.

His mother Rita Brown works for Juliette. She also helped to run her father’s store, Brown’s Market.

Juliette’s father Richard, also known as “Dick the Barber,” was a barber and also a big influence on his life.

“Although Dad didn’t make a lot of money, he always pushed our work ethic,” he said.

In fact, Juliette said he’s had a lot of great mentors.

He worked for nine years at Karsch’s Grocery and also managed Country Mart stores for about nine years.

“I worked for Bob Hufford and Jim Hamlin, my direct supervisor who was probably my biggest influence while I worked in the grocery store business,” said Juliette.

He also worked for John Karsch, who focused on cleanliness of the stores and was a great boss.

“I learned a lot from him,” said Juliette, “and I learned a lot from my mistakes.

“Country Mart was really good to me. They were the ones who set me off on my own.”

Juliette recalled when he interviewed with Hufford.

“I’d been running stores since I was 22,” he said. “Bob said to me, ‘Son, you’re too young. One day you will go off and do your own thing. You’re going to get burned out.’”

Juliette said Hufford was “spot on.”

“He was a great man and I thought the world of him,” he said.

Juliette said Hamlin taught him “how to make money.” He said he taught him insider secrets, like selling socks at a grocery store.

“Jim really pushed that hard on me,” he said. “He taught me to be creative to be profitable. He always told me, ‘People would buy that from Walmart. If we sell it here, it’s new money. That customer was never going to spend it here before.’”

Since then, Juliette has expanded his businesses. He is currently in the process of adding a brand-new Roy’s location in Park Hills. He hopes to have this convenience store open by March or April.

In the last few years, he has spent a half-million dollars to upgrade his fuel pumps at his convenience stores.

He finds fuel prices at his convenience stores are so well-priced that customers often go out of their way to purchase fuel.

“I’m not going to price gouge,” said Juliette. “We have so many people who drive to our stores to get gas because they know we’re giving them the best price we can.”

He said goals at Roy’s Convenience Stores are simple: offer good prices and keep the stores clean.

Juliette said another thing that sets Roy’s Convenience Stores apart from their competitors is that they truly care about their customers and make customer service a top priority.

In order to do that, he personally values his 70 employees and trains all of his managers himself.

“I teach them everything I know,” he said.

When Juliette first started out, he did it all himself: the paperwork, unloaded trucks, placed orders and micromanaged every detail.

Since he expanded to multiple Roy’s locations, he cannot do it by himself. His wife Kelly was a teacher at Potosi for seven years. When she quit teaching, the couple purchased their fourth convenience store, in Springtown.

Kelly now tackles all of the businesses’ paperwork. He credits her as the main reason he could expand and be accessible at his stores.

“She’s so important to our company,” he said, “and I could never have done any of this without her.”

Juliette credits his dedicated employees as one of the secrets to the success of his businesses. While there has been high turnover at other area businesses, he only recently hired three employees at his Caledonia store. Because he pays his employees well, he’s employed some staff for years, some as many as almost 15 years.

In addition, he sponsors a scholarship for a high school senior at each of his Roy’s locations. They also honor an Athlete of the Week at the Bismarck, Caledonia, West County and Richwoods school districts.

Recently, the Belgrade resident and local business owner has restructured his Roy’s Convenience Stores. He sold seven of his stores: Leadwood, Bismarck, Iron Mountain Lake, Springtown, Richwoods, Irondale and Hopewell. But he’s being paid to supervise these seven stores for the next few years.

Juliette is keeping his Belgrade and Caledonia stores and the new Park Hills location.

“I sold seven of my Roy’s stores to hedge the future,” said Juliette. “I’m making sure my family will be taken care of in the future.”

And since Juliette has always considered himself “a grocery guy by trade” and feels the grocery business is “a little recession-proof,” he recently partnered with Eddie Wakefield, Clint Price and silent partners Scott, Brandon and Randy Hubbard to purchase local Save A Lot stores after the Hawkins family decided to sell them.

Most of the stores are being remodeled to include updated signage and new flooring and paint schemes. These local grocery stores operate with about 100 employees.

Juliette said they’ll be adding fresh deli cases and fountain soda bars at their newly-acquired Save A Lot stores, plus ATMs, propane, firewood and other items. He has used his convenience store experience as a model on how to operate the grocery stores.

At the Potosi location, customers now receive a free coffee, cappuccino or soda with a purchase. The goal is to eventually do this at their other locations.

“I’m ready for this new opportunity and partnership,” he said.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

