Rural broadband funding awarded in local counties

The Federal Communications Commission authorized more than $175 million in funding over 10 years for the expansion of rural broadband in Missouri. These investments will connect over 68,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in Missouri.

Wisper ISP Inc. is listed as the company providing rural broadband in Missouri. The counties listed and funding amounts are Iron, $115,273; Madison, $9,747,119; St. Francois, $6,105,227; Ste. Genevieve, $8,723,164; and Washington, $5,839,766.

“Today’s announcement is another important step in our efforts to close the digital divide and connect rural residents of Missouri with the economic, healthcare, and educational opportunities made possible by high-speed broadband,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “In my travels around the country, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how funding provided through the FCC’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction is having a positive impact on rural communities. And the funding we are approving today will build on that success as we connect more rural Americans with digital opportunity.”