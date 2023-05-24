Sand Creek Kennels, located south of Farmington at 3575 Sand Creek Rd. off of F Highway, has expanded its training and kennel operations.

Owned by Jeff and Lisa Sweeney, Sand Creek initially opened for dog training, then expanded to kenneling, and has since seen an increase in operations and services.

"Jeff started the business for retriever training for hunting, hunt test for AKC and HRC, and obedience for all breeds, and everyone who got their dogs trained kept coming back for boarding," Lisa said. "Plus, word of mouth got out so we added our first new building to accommodate more dogs."

Their boarding and training grew in demand, but one segment of their clientele wasn't so sure their small dogs wouldn't be intimidated by the bigger dogs. Plus, the Sweeneys found the popularity of their kennel outgrew the space available, even with two sizable buildings and outdoor runs.

"We were having to turn people away for boarding, plus some people didn't feel comfortable putting their little dogs in the same building as bigger dogs, so we added a smaller building called 'Lisa's Littles,'" Lisa said. "I also started training 'littles' because there was also a demand for that and our waiting list kept getting longer."

Lisa said she often hears from new customers that they appreciate that the family lives on the same property as the kennels and someone can be available to the dogs overnight.

"Customers have been referred to us by former kennel owners who appreciate how important that is," Lisa said. "

For more information about pet boarding or training, call 573-330-5192.