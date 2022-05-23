Sanders promoted to director of embroidery operations

Cap America Inc. announced recently that Andrea Sanders has been promoted to director of embroidery operations. Sanders has been with the company for more than 20 years, starting as an embroidery machine operator in 2001. She was promoted to embroidery supervisor in 2006 and again to embroidery manager in 2008.

In her new role, Sanders will oversee all embroidery operations, including digitizing. She is responsible for achieving production and financial goals in the department through effective scheduling of equipment and operators, management of staff, and implementation of new techniques and standards. She will be essential to the continued success of this department as it matches pace with Cap America’s expansive growth, according to Cap America officials.

Sanders will report directly to Senior VP of Production Tom Gillespie.

“Since Andrea stepped into a leadership role over a decade ago, she has been instrumental in the development and progress of our department," he said. "She has initiated processes and procedures to improve our overall quality and efficiencies. To say that Andrea is a valuable member of the production team would be an understatement. This promotion could not be more well deserved.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0