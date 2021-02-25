Sassafras Creek Originals: A colonial store in Ste. Gen

Candy Mahurin of Sassafras Creek Originals in Ste. Genevieve has two businesses in one, the first one opening in February 2018.
“I’ve always loved the Colonial Era, and Ste. Genevieve is a colonial town west of the Mississippi, which is unique,” she said. “I always wanted to have a colonial store in Ste. Genevieve.”
Consisting of mostly hand-made traditional American crafts from the late 18th century and early 19th century, Mahurin works with a lot of friends who hand make these items.
“We’re all in the Early American Life Magazine,” she said. “Every year they put out a directory of traditional American crafts, and I have made it for the eighth or ninth time. There’s a little bit of something here for everybody, there’s home décor, candles and stuff.”
Among the many different items, there’s a line of colonial teas from the original tea gardens of the British East India Tea Company. Handmade redware pottery, cookie molds and cutters, scrimshaw items and many other handcrafts are displayed in every corner of the two story building. Wooden boxes and baskets, cornhusk dolls, and scherenschnitte paper designs also are available to purchase.
Mahurin’s own specialty is creating handmade game boards and hand-sewn bandboxes or hatboxes.
A real conversation item at the counter, or “bar” is the “colonial cage." Not historically accurate to Ste. Genevieve, but something Mahurin copied after examples in Colonial Williamsburg, a place she loves to visit.
“If you go into any tavern, these are always in there, because in the 18th century, taverns were not just a place to drink,” she said. “You could spend the night. Your liquor, coffee, tea and spice were valuable, you could lock this down so the guests couldn’t take any of it.”
The “new” addition to her business is the Bed and Breakfast next door.
A Perry County log corncrib circa 1840 was brought to the property and rebuilt as a two-story cabin. With one bed downstairs and two beds upstairs with all the amenities, families can spend the night and fix a breakfast the next morning.
“Now days, they want to be in a log cabin, but they want their luxury, too,” she said. “I had a lady in here a couple of weeks ago. She said you have no idea how fun it was for us to lay up here and read ‘Little House on the Prairie’ to my kids in a log cabin.”
Sassafras Creek Originals is located at 313 St. Marys Road in Ste. Genevieve. Call 573-513-2491 or go to https://www.facebook.com/SassafrasCreekOriginals/
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com