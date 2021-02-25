Sassafras Creek Originals: A colonial store in Ste. Gen

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A real conversation item at the counter, or “bar” is the “colonial cage." Not historically accurate to Ste. Genevieve, but something Mahurin copied after examples in Colonial Williamsburg, a place she loves to visit.

“If you go into any tavern, these are always in there, because in the 18th century, taverns were not just a place to drink,” she said. “You could spend the night. Your liquor, coffee, tea and spice were valuable, you could lock this down so the guests couldn’t take any of it.”

The “new” addition to her business is the Bed and Breakfast next door.

A Perry County log corncrib circa 1840 was brought to the property and rebuilt as a two-story cabin. With one bed downstairs and two beds upstairs with all the amenities, families can spend the night and fix a breakfast the next morning.

“Now days, they want to be in a log cabin, but they want their luxury, too,” she said. “I had a lady in here a couple of weeks ago. She said you have no idea how fun it was for us to lay up here and read ‘Little House on the Prairie’ to my kids in a log cabin.”

Sassafras Creek Originals is located at 313 St. Marys Road in Ste. Genevieve. Call 573-513-2491 or go to https://www.facebook.com/SassafrasCreekOriginals/

