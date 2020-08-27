Saying goodbye to Barton's Service Station

They’ve seen a lot of changes over the last 50 years.

“I’ll tell ya, if you haven’t been in business this long and stayed on top of everything, it would be very hard to know what you’re doing,” Marshall said about repairing vehicles. “The technical and electrical changes, you really got to keep up with them. I do like that diagnostic testing, though, it doesn’t tell you exactly what to do, but it puts you on the right track.”

Early in the game, Paul’s station sold gas, too.

“It was a different time,” Marshall said. “He’d charge by the week or the month. Sometimes, people’d be down on their luck, and they were trying to make it back to Texas or Oklahoma, didn’t have enough money for as much gas as they’d like. Paul would spot them for the gas, maybe give them a few bucks so they could get ’em something to eat on the way. And sometimes, there’d be a check in the mail after they got there, paying him back.”

The pay-backs seem to be few and far between these days, Marshall said.