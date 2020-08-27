Saying goodbye to Barton's Service Station

Today, it’s quite possibly the oldest business in Desloge that’s still operating in its original location, but if you want to get a glimpse of the old stalwart, you should cruise by 109 N. Desloge Dr. pretty soon. Paul Barton’s service station, in business since the 1970s, will be closing its doors for good around the end of the month.
Although Paul himself wasn’t on hand Wednesday to talk about this end of an era — and by most accounts, he’s not much of a talker anyway — his brother, Marshall “Hot Rod” Barton, shared a bit about the place where he’s worked on and off over the last three decades of the station’s half-century with Paul.
“Word’s getting out,” Marshall said. “There’re already a lot of disappointed people. You don’t have too many places around that’s willing to do business on a handshake.”
Marshall said Paul, 71, started working at the station when it was owned by Harold R. Cunningham. Cunningham had purchased the old Rhodes station in 1963 and operated Cunningham’s Gulf Service station until sometime in the 1970s, according to his obituary in a July 2011 edition of the Daily Journal. Although Cunningham retained ownership of the building, he sold the business to his employee, Paul.
While Marshall, 61, has been in and out of the station’s employ for much of Paul’s tenure at that location, for the last 25 years, he said, he’s been “taking care of me and I’ve been taking care of him.”
They’ve seen a lot of changes over the last 50 years.
“I’ll tell ya, if you haven’t been in business this long and stayed on top of everything, it would be very hard to know what you’re doing,” Marshall said about repairing vehicles. “The technical and electrical changes, you really got to keep up with them. I do like that diagnostic testing, though, it doesn’t tell you exactly what to do, but it puts you on the right track.”
Early in the game, Paul’s station sold gas, too.
“It was a different time,” Marshall said. “He’d charge by the week or the month. Sometimes, people’d be down on their luck, and they were trying to make it back to Texas or Oklahoma, didn’t have enough money for as much gas as they’d like. Paul would spot them for the gas, maybe give them a few bucks so they could get ’em something to eat on the way. And sometimes, there’d be a check in the mail after they got there, paying him back.”
The pay-backs seem to be few and far between these days, Marshall said.
“Used to be, people were good on their word, if they didn’t have the money right then, well next paycheck, they’d come in and pay their bill,” he said. “Now, sometimes when we do that, we get paid, sometimes we don’t. People have changed, used to be able to trust them more.”
One thing that can be trusted, Marshall indicated, is that it’s hard saying goodbye to the place in which he and Paul have serviced vehicles from the era of carburetors to the advent of fuel-injection. Marshall said he expected Paul would be fishing and golfing more, once they move everything into storage. He said they might both make themselves available to friends who service vehicles, too.
“Paul’s really good on wiring problems,” he said. “And I’m the type of guy who’s got to stay busy. I can’t stay home and sit still.”
They’ve given many teens their first jobs, serviced thousands of vehicles and spent countless hours talking about local gossip and other issues with their friends over beers at the end of the day — and there’s an old tub piled high with empties to prove it.
“We’ve had a lot of people come through here,” Marshall said. “But it’s time.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
