Schnabel discusses PHC expansion plans

With the recent purchase of the Harrington Farm along West Liberty Street, BJC-Parkland Health Center in Farmington is looking at expanding its facilities to better serve the community.

While the expansion is still early in the planning stages and many details still have to be worked out, Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center, spoke about the overall goals of developing the property.

“It’s about seven acres with a residence on the east end that we sold off,” she said. “Where the creek is, it will remain. The Corps of Engineers has the plans for how that creek is managed. The land between the creek and Liberty Street is a floodplain. We are not planning to build on that.”

BJC is planning to build a new medical office building north of the creek where Parkland Health Center will move the primary care providers such as the family practice physicians, internal medicine and advanced practice providers.

Parkland is currently working with Taylor Engineering on the site plan. Schnabel said the current timeline is to have the full plans in January for final approvals in the first quarter of next year. The current schedule is to finish the building in 2024. There will still be additional space to expand, however there are no details on that expansion at this time.

“Once we do that then we are able to go back to the existing office building and do renovations there for additional space,” Schnabel said. “The existing medical office building will house our obstetrics, pediatricians, surgeons and other specialists and allow us to expand oncology services and recruit additional providers.

"We will be renovating our obstetrics department where we will have a higher percent of private rooms in the LDRP model which is labor, delivery, recovery, postpartum. The mother will come in and be assigned a room which is her room for the entire stay. The baby is in a crib in the same room as the mother.”

Unfortunately for local history enthusiasts, Schnabel said that the barn will be torn down.

“The barn is coming down, it isn’t safe,” she said. “We have wire around it to keep people out because it’s not safe anymore. We are not able to preserve it.

"We do want to preserve the legacy of the farm, we have lots of information about the history all the way back to 1821 when Captain William Alexander first bought this property and how it was used over time and when the Harringtons starting renting the property and then purchased the property. We have all of that information, we love history. The cemetery where Captain Alexander and his wife and son are buried is still on this property and maintained. We do a memorial service every year.”

A local historian and photographer is taking pictures of the barn. Schnabel said the hospital is going to have prints made of the pictures to incorporate into the decorations of the buildings.

“The person that is taking the barn down for us is going to be preserving portions of the barn for us to use as framing for the pictures or other uses to have a memorial of it,” she said.

According to Schnabel, the front of the property will have some green space in the future.

“I am excited about the creekline being preserved. One of my goals is to get a walking path next to it, I think it’s beautiful to have that on our property and have that peaceful setting. The property between the creek and West Liberty, our goal is to make it nicer in terms of a park-like atmosphere.”