ST. LOUIS— Schnuck Markets Inc. recently announced that Schnucks customers, vendors and the company itself pledged a gift of $300,000 to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans and first responders who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The Round Up at the Register campaign, which ran May 10 – 30 at all Schnucks locations, let customers round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the foundation. All of the funds will benefit Folds of Honor and will provide more than 60 educational scholarships.

“For the sixth consecutive year, we were humbled by our customers’ response when asked by Schnucks teammates to ‘Round Up’ and support Folds of Honor,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “In addition to helping those in our communities fight food insecurity and hunger, our mission to nourish people’s lives also includes working to strengthen those same communities by supporting the families of the men and women who fight for our freedom and protect us every day.”

Since 2018, the Schnucks Folds of Honor Round Up at the Register has raised $5.35 million—enough to support more than 1,000 scholarships.

“The Folds of Honor-St. Louis chapter is humbled by the generosity of the Schnucks community,” said Chapter President Doug Mitchell. “The willingness of the customers, teammates, vendors and Schnuck family to give back to military and first responder families is overwhelming. This support makes our St. Louis chapter one of the strongest in the nation. It’s a testament to the great Schnucks organization and our generous communities.”

Folds of Honor was established 17 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501©(3) has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $14 million in food to pantries that help those in need.