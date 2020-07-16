Schnucks requires masks beginning Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a focus on the health and safety of customers and teammates, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is taking the necessary step of requiring all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores.

This requirement will take effect Monday at all 113 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and include exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety.

“We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”