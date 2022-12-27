Schwent named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced Rene Schwent was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for December 2022. Schwent is a cook in the food service department and has worked for Parkland Health Center for ten years.

Schwent’s nomination reads, “She is always so happy! She is very helpful, and she makes everyone feel welcome. She does a great job, and she could put a smile on anyone’s face!”

“I was shocked and surprised!” Schwent said when she learned she had been selected.

Her favorite part of her job is working with her teammates and having the opportunity to help others. “I like taking care of our patients and meeting new people,” she said.

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.