SCORE to provide area businesses a locally-based asset

Businesses in the area have a new locally-based asset to help with their needs in startup and expansion, as well as serving as a source for simple advice on the myriad problems that can arise.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has started a local branch of SCORE, a nationwide group of retired business and corporate executives that mentor business owners.

Candy Hente, chamber executive director, has been working through the process of opening the branch in the area for the last two-and-a-half years, in affiliation with the St. Louis Chapter.

“We are excited that we have a branch here for our community,” she said. “When I say our community, I don’t just mean Farmington, this is for the entire region, even outside of St. Francois County. The great thing about SCORE is that you are tapping into a national network of mentors.

"You might prefer to have someone local that knows the dynamics of the local region and the market where you are establishing your business, or you might want to speak to someone that has established a similar type business somewhere else that’s not from here.”

There are currently five SCORE mentors signed up in the local area — Kevin Cook and Ron Rouggly, retired from First State Community Bank; Dennis McIntosh, an attorney and retired CEO of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan; Sue Wallace, who has more than 20 years in sales, marketing and fundraising; and Larry Joseph, retired vice president and general manager of KFMO/B104 radio.

As time goes on, Hente is planning to recruit additional local mentors from within the local business community.

“Sometimes it’s great to have someone who has walked the road ahead of you and has experience and knowledge that can help you look out for pitfalls or can ask really good questions to challenge your thinking and get you to looking at all different perspectives,” she said.

Sharing her thoughts on Farmington's new SCORE program, mentor Wallace said, “It’s great to have that opportunity here in Farmington. I think it’s great we are using a very structured and well-known way of doing mentoring, that we didn’t just jump in there and haphazardly start talking to people. The thing about SCORE is their principles that spell out SLATE. It has to do with being ethical and being open and making sure that you follow up with your mentees and that you don’t judge them, you let them talk about it.

“It was a little frustrating at first. There was a lot of training in the beginning. There was a lot of online training and learning some of the legalities that you are going to be ethical and honest in working with the mentees. We had to set in on three senior mentors mentoring someone before we could be fully accredited as a mentor. I set in on six or seven of them. After I set in on my first three, I was enjoying how different people mentor. Everybody has their own style and I wrote down everything that needs to be said to them, but I have my own style of mentoring.”

SLATE is the acronym for Stop and suspend judgment; Listen and learn; Assess and analyze; Test ideas and teach with tools; and Expectation setting and encouraging the dream.

Wallace already has a client with whom she is working.

“She has reached out to me a couple of times after we had our initial meeting for some help on some things,” she said. “If I’m not sure what I think the answer is, I ask one of the senior mentors.”

Wallace got excited about certain aspects of her mentee’s business and gave some advice on how to market it. “I was excited … one of the other mentors who I talked about this said, ‘It’s not your money, don’t push her into something you believe in, make sure you are leading her to this information, but that is her decision.’”

Hente is promoting other business-friendly resources including the Southeast Missouri Economic Development Fund (SEED$) that was established by the East Missouri Action Agency to be a resource for local businesses that offers micro loans, technical assistance, and other services for their clients.

“We are planning a couple of meetings for mentors or potential mentors,” she said. “One will be with the international trade specialist from Missouri Economic Development. They provide several free services for businesses that are looking to expand outside the United States. A lot of people aren’t aware of these free services and they are valuable services.

“I also plan to have someone to come from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to give us information about the services they provide.”

According to Hente, the ultimate goal for the chamber is to connect businesses with people, information and resources they need to succeed. “The more free services that we can provide like SCORE, the more we can network those together.”

To request a mentor, go to the SCORE St. Louis website at www.stlouis.score.org or contact the Farmington Regional Chamber at 573-756-3615 or go to www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com. To contact SEED$, call 573-431-4296 or go to www.semodevelopment.org