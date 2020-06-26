Serenity "clowns around" for residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spreading sunshine and joy is just one of the things Serenity HospiceCare staff members do in the areas they serve. In the course of conducting hospice, Serenity’s nurses, social workers, CNAs and chaplain take care of patients with life-limiting illnesses. They take care of their medical needs, minister to their spiritual needs and help them achieve the quality of life they want with the time they have left.

"But right now, Serenity’s staff is spreading sunshine and joy in another way!" writes Beth Simmons, the hospice organization's marketing director. "Why? Because we believe a time full of doubt and fear is the best time to spread love and joy."

Recently, Serenity staff brought smiles and laughs to many nursing home residents who, due to the coronavirus, cannot get visits from their family and friends. In an effort to cheer them up, Serenity staff put on a "circus" outside their windows.

"The staff had a great time clowning around and getting some laughs, performing great acts like juggling, dancing and hula hoop tricks," Simmons said. "The circus ring leader brought a ferocious lion/dog who got a lot of attention along with games and circus snacks that were delivered to all of the residents."