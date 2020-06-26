Serenity "clowns around" for residents

Spreading sunshine and joy is just one of the things Serenity HospiceCare staff members do in the areas they serve. In the course of conducting hospice, Serenity’s nurses, social workers, CNAs and chaplain take care of patients with life-limiting illnesses. They take care of their medical needs, minister to their spiritual needs and help them achieve the quality of life they want with the time they have left.
"But right now, Serenity’s staff is spreading sunshine and joy in another way!" writes Beth Simmons, the hospice organization's marketing director. "Why? Because we believe a time full of doubt and fear is the best time to spread love and joy."
Recently, Serenity staff brought smiles and laughs to many nursing home residents who, due to the coronavirus, cannot get visits from their family and friends. In an effort to cheer them up, Serenity staff put on a "circus" outside their windows.
"The staff had a great time clowning around and getting some laughs, performing great acts like juggling, dancing and hula hoop tricks," Simmons said. "The circus ring leader brought a ferocious lion/dog who got a lot of attention along with games and circus snacks that were delivered to all of the residents."
Simmons said although no staff members are true, experienced circus performers, the smiles and laughs they received from the residents were worth every minute. She shared the following two comments Serenity received over social media:
“A very special thank you to Serenity HospiceCare for bringing the Circus to Georgian Gardens today! We saw hula hoopers, a juggler, dancers and an actual LION! (Don’t tell MoJo he’s just a dog. He has the heart of a lion and that’s all that matters!) They caused SO many smiles and laughs, even from the ones that were grumpy to be woken up! It didn’t take long for them to forgive us for opening the blinds! It’s not every day that the circus comes to town!!”
“Thank you to Serenity HospiceCare for bringing the circus to Camelot! Their time with us was filled with fun games, circus theme snacks, cute clowns and lots of smiles. Let’s not forget about their lion tamer and ferocious lion! It was quite a show!”
For more information on Serenity HospiceCare visit SerenityHC.org, or find them on Facebook.
Serenity HospiceCare was established in 1989 and is the area’s only independent, not-for-profit hospice organization providing expert end-of-life care to all, regardless of their ability to pay.
