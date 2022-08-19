Serenity dedicates garden, kicks off memorial brick campaign

Serenity HospiceCare recently held a ribbon cutting to dedicate the new Serenity Solace Memorial Garden to Cara Detring, who has been serving on the board since it formed. They also kicked off their Memorial Brick Campaign.

Serenity Solace Memorial Garden, located at the office of Serenity HospiceCare at 5272 Flat River Road, features an inviting gazebo, beautiful flowers and a quiet place to think. The goal of the Memorial Brick Campaign is to add a paved path adorned with the bricks purchased by donors to provide a literal walk to remember.

When Serenity HospiceCare was first established as HospiceCare Inc. in 1989, the founders were deeply committed to providing quality end-of-life care for everyone regardless of their economic situation. That mission continues today, to give the very best care possible to everyone who needs hospice care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Serenity's Memorial Brick Campaign is an opportunity for residents to help with their mission.

Your purchase of a memorial brick will ensure that resources are always available to help provide care to those who need it most, while providing a lasting tribute to a loved one who has passed away or a lasting honor to someone who has inspired you. Your financial support will pave the way to the Serenity Solace Memorial Garden, where patients, loved ones and friends can go to remember, reflect and heal.

With your gift of $75 you can receive a 4 by 8-inch brick with up to three lines of engraving and up to 18 characters per line. 8 by 8-inch bricks are also available with up to six lines of engraving, 18 characters per line for $150.

Bricks can be purchased online at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/serenityhospicecare or by calling Michele Day at Serenity HospiceCare 573-431-0162.

More information about Serenity HospiceCare services can be found at www.serenityhc.org.