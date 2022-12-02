Serenity names new director

The Board of Directors and staff at Serenity HospiceCare have announced Robyn Nagel, MSW, is the new executive director of Serenity HospiceCare.

Nagel is no stranger to Serenity or the mission. She has been with Serenity Hospice Care for more than 15 years, starting in the field as a social worker working with patients and their families for 12 years, then advancing to director of Social Work in 2019. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Bachelors of Science in Sociology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2004. She then received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2008.

Board President Fred McDaniel said, "As a long time outstanding employee and leader at Serenity, the Board recognized Robyn’s commitment to quality patient care and Serenity’s philosophy. She will do an outstanding job and we look forward to many years of her successful leadership.”

Her experience in the field brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to patient care. She said it is the memory of the patients she has cared for throughout the years and the memory of her father that led her to apply for the position of executive director at Serenity Hospice Care.

“I think back to all the patients and families I have helped throughout the years and they are why I want to take on this rolem," she said. "We have such an amazing team at Serenity and I cannot wait to see us grow and serve our community even more."

Her true passion is hospice and helping those dealing with a terminal prognosis and navigating end of life concerns. She has always said that hospice isn’t a job it is a calling.

“I want the community to know that it is my focus to make sure that all of our hospice patients and families receive the greatest care possible. I consider it a great honor that the Board of Director’s at Serenity HospiceCare have chosen me to help continue the mission at Serenity”.

Serenity HospiceCare was established in 1989 and is the area’s only independent, not-for-profit hospice organization.