Serenity partners with Prairie Farms to deliver ice cream, smiles

In the final weeks of summer, Serenity HospiceCare partnered with Prairie Farms to deliver individual cups of ice cream to staff and residents at area nursing facilities.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, the residents in these facilities cannot receive visits from their family and friends, and with some facilities under quarantine the residents are spending more time alone in their rooms. The staff at Serenity wanted to find another way to send some cheer to these residents.

“When I think of my favorite summer treat, I think of ice cream” says Beth Simmons, director of marketing at Serenity HospiceCare. Ice cream seemed like a simple way to send some love to the residents while we cannot be in physical contact."

The ice cream cups were delivered to the facilities with help from Prairie Farms and Mooooona the cow. Mooooona made some window visits to the residents while the facility staff handed out the treats. The friendly cow had a few dance "mooves" that she performed at the windows that got a few good laughs and a lot of smiles.