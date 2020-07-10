Serenity welcomes Lodholz as community relations director

Serenity HospiceCare recently announced the addition of Community Relations Director John Lodholz to its staff.
Lodholz comes to Serenity with 17 years of experience in sales and marketing in the medical field, working for Amedisys, Pyramid Home Health and Apria Healthcare. Lodholz also has a 48-year music career, touring 15 different countries and performing with Toby Keith at several different music venues. This impressive history of career and life experience made him an excellent choice for Serenity HospiceCare, officials said.
When asked why he wanted to work for Serenity HospiceCare, Lodholz said, “I love the feeling of a local, independent organization because critical decisions can be made very fast. I am blessed to be a part of the Serenity team and everyone I have met has been extremely nice. In my first week it became very obvious that I had made a great decision, as I saw how passionate the employees are about our patients.”
Lodholz was making calls and visits in the community during his first week on the job and says, “I have heard nothing but positive stories of how many families have been touched by the top notch care at Serenity.”
Serenity HospiceCare Executive Director Gayla Sisk, said “John is a perfect fit for Serenity HospiceCare, he comes to this role with not only a seasoned career in the medical sales field, but an outgoing personality, an eagerness to help and compassion for our patients! We are so excited to have him as part of our already amazing team!”
Lodholz lives in Bonne Terre with his wife, Kris. When he is not working he enjoys road trips with his wife. He loves music, woodworking and Cardinal Baseball. Lodholz said he is excited to be in a role of helping the community and share his musical talents in the nursing facilities.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.