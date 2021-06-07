SFC job market wide open; Employers find a challenge in filling the vacancies, post-COVID-19

At 4.7%, St. Francois County’s April unemployment numbers were some of the lowest the county had seen since even before COVID-19 hit in March 2020, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the pandemic boosted the county’s unemployment to a 10-year high reaching 12.6% in April 2020 — unemployment had already begun to rise in the months before COVID-19 was generally realized in March 2020, escalating 2.2% between October 2019 (3%) and February 2020 (5.2%).
But as pandemic restrictions are lifted and the job market has opened up, many employers are desperate to find workers to fill those jobs, and sometimes new positions created by the pandemic.
A record-high 48% of small business owners in May reported unfilled job openings (seasonally adjusted), according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. May is the fourth consecutive month of record-high readings for unfilled job openings and is 26 points higher than the 48-year historical reading of 22%.
Becky Murphy, who is the lead at Missouri Job Center in Park Hills, is in her 16th year with the employment center that’s part of the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.
She said there’s never been anything like this, it’s uncharted waters, compared to the period of high unemployment led by the housing crisis and market crash of 2008.
“We’re not really sure what’s happening. The extra unemployment benefit is ending on June 12, and I don’t know how many people have fallen off the rolls at this point,” she said. “We have some speculations as to why there are so many job vacancies unfilled, but they’re not based on any hard data, so they’re not worth sharing.”
Murphy said the Job Center hasn’t seen the usual traffic, and the employers who use them say they have a lot of positions open that they’re not even getting applicants for.
“I don’t know if it’s the type of jobs, but there are jobs all over the spectrum, so I can’t imagine it’s that. It’s not even just one industry,” she said. “It’s across all industries, that if an employer has one position open, they could easily have 20-30 open that they’re looking to fill. It’s a really bizarre time that we haven’t seen before.
“I guess we’ll find out in the years to come what the chief cause of this is. Until then, it’s just all speculation on our end.”
Murphy said the Job Center is doing their best to get the word out to potential job seekers.
“We’ve started a series of Facebook videos called ‘On the Road’ where we go out and interview employers about what they’re looking for, and if it’s appropriate, we do a tour of their facility so prospective employees can see what type of job and the environment it’s in,” she said.
Additionally, the center plans to hold more hiring events, the next one being June 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the center’s parking lot at 403 Parkway Dr. Suite. A in Park Hills.
One owner who is hiring has a franchise that’s been all over the news lately for its aggressive recruitment and retention strategy, when it comes to hiring and keeping workers.
Chrissy Hurst owns six McDonald’s locations, five in southeast Missouri, two of them in Farmington. She said while the legendary hamburger corporation moves slowly and cautiously as a general rule when launching operational innovations, she was amazed by how quickly the fast-food pioneer adapted to challenges created by COVID-19.
“We went from two ways to order food, drive-thru and walk-in, to five different ways to order food, with the addition of DoorDash, a kiosk inside the building, and you’ll notice the curbside delivery, too,” she said. “These were changes many of us imagined would take (the corporation) two years to institute, but they got it all done within months. It was incredible.”
Those additional means of ordering, however, plus the fact that drive-thru accommodated social-distancing well, meant increased traffic and a need for more employees. Hurst said each franchise mostly makes its own operating decisions when it comes to personnel and pay, and she has added several perks, as well as raising pay for existing employees and offering higher wages to those who start.
“It’s tough right now, there are a lot of people who come in and maybe it’s just not a good fit for them,” she said about those who apply and soon leave. “Then there are those who are a good fit, but they’re surprised by how hard the work is, how hot it can get, it’s not as much fun as they thought it would be, and the pace is really fast. I do get it, it’s not easy.”
The pandemic caused an increase in unemployment benefits on the state and federal levels although Missouri is joining 25 other states in ending the federal increase in benefits on June 12. She said there also might be general anxiety about returning to the workforce which is keeping potential employees home, as well as childcare issues.
Bonne Terre Chamber Director Leigha Head said she has heard many members acknowledge the number of vacancies that need to be filled, both in their business arenas and in others.
“I really do think it has a lot to do with the unemployment benefits keeping people home,” Head said, “but childcare might have something to do with it, as well.
Either way, the lack of people applying for open jobs is a hot topic on my Chamber Listserv, it’s talked about every day. Hopefully everything will settle in soon, and people will find the work that best suits them. They certainly have their options right now.”
