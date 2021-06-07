SFC job market wide open; Employers find a challenge in filling the vacancies, post-COVID-19

“It’s tough right now, there are a lot of people who come in and maybe it’s just not a good fit for them,” she said about those who apply and soon leave. “Then there are those who are a good fit, but they’re surprised by how hard the work is, how hot it can get, it’s not as much fun as they thought it would be, and the pace is really fast. I do get it, it’s not easy.”

The pandemic caused an increase in unemployment benefits on the state and federal levels although Missouri is joining 25 other states in ending the federal increase in benefits on June 12. She said there also might be general anxiety about returning to the workforce which is keeping potential employees home, as well as childcare issues.

Bonne Terre Chamber Director Leigha Head said she has heard many members acknowledge the number of vacancies that need to be filled, both in their business arenas and in others.

“I really do think it has a lot to do with the unemployment benefits keeping people home,” Head said, “but childcare might have something to do with it, as well.

Either way, the lack of people applying for open jobs is a hot topic on my Chamber Listserv, it’s talked about every day. Hopefully everything will settle in soon, and people will find the work that best suits them. They certainly have their options right now.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.