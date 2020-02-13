SGCMH CEO announces retirement

Tom Keim, CEO of Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, announced his plans to retire from the position this year.

Keim, who joined SGCMH in 2007, plans to ensure a seamless leadership transition by continuing to serve the hospital over the coming months until the hospital finds his replacement.

In making his announcement to the hospital staff, Keim said his decision to retire was not sudden or easy.

“I have had numerous discussions with the board on when to formally announce my retirement,” he said. “There is never a good time and with each passing day it has become harder and harder.

"We had agreed l would stay on until after the Pine Drive Medical Centre was complete. We have a solid management team in place, and I can assure you that our board will follow a process and involve members of the hospital's management team and physicians to identify candidates for my replacement.”

Keim said that even though he is retiring, he would not be leaving the community.

“Ste. Genevieve is home now,” he said. “Susan and I plan to catch up on some lost time and watch our grandchildren grow. I do plan to watch SGCMH continue to grow and provide the very best in healthcare. SGCMH will always be my provider of choice.”

