The Alan P. Lyss Center for Cancer Care and Clinical Research at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital (SGCMH) received the 2019 ONS Pearl Moore “Making a Difference” Team Achievement Award for going the extra mile to impact the lives of patients with cancer and their families.
Sandy Schilli, director of Oncology, accepted the award at the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) Annual Congress April 11-14 in Anaheim, CA.
Schilli’s submission for the award included a narrative describing the cancer center at SGCMH and how the community came together nearly two decades ago and raised money for this cancer program to have its own dedicated area with private treatment rooms. This idea came directly from patients and their families telling the staff what was important to them.
She also explained that through community donations to the hospital foundation specifically for Oncology, they were able to provide many comforts (per staff choice and request) that are actually quite extraordinary. Two treatment rooms are set up with massage chairs. Donations have also funded laptop computers for patients to use while at the center, a blanket warmer, Baer hugger patient warming units for each chair, and a large TV in each private room.
“Our team firmly believes that education and knowledge is a way to empower our patients to gain some control over their situation, cope more effectively with their disease, and become an active participate in the entire cancer care process,” said Schilli. “Because of this, we take patient teaching very seriously, and provide each new patient receiving chemo a comprehensive educational packet that includes a book on cancer care, 'Chemotherapy and Radiation for Dummies,' co-authored by our very own Dr. Alan Lyss.”
In her application, Schilli also explained that when not performing direct patient care, educating, or compounding chemotherapy, the nurses are educating themselves on the unending new drugs and therapies on the horizon, and searching for ways to improve their systems and processes of care and care coordination, as well as encouraging, supporting and praising the innovation and compassion of each other.
“We all love what we do and enjoy working together,” said Schilli. “Each of us takes immense satisfaction and pride in the specialized cancer care services we are able to offer our small community, including the chance to offer our patients national clinical research trials. As our CEO likes to boast, we are the smallest clinical cancer research center in the nation!”
Dr. Lyss, medical oncologist at SGCMH since 1992, sent the ONS his endorsement of the SGCMH oncology department saying that it is his contention that there could be no more worthy recipients of the Team Achievement Award than Schilli and her team.
“Since 1992, the nurses and their assistants at the Medical Oncology Clinic of Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital have set a standard for excellence in oncology nursing care that has been felt throughout their hospital and community,” he said. “They have consistently become their patients (and their patients’ family members) ‘new best friends.’ Despite the dizzying array of services they coordinate and provide, they never lose sight of the fact that the patients to whom they are providing these services are their community members and are trusting the Ste. Genevieve staff to guide them on their new, undesired journey.”
He added that the oncology team has truly transformed cancer care at SGCMH and the community and fostered excellence in nursing that has inspired their colleagues in other departments of the hospital.
While Schilli and her team are proud of receiving the award from the ONS, she says she is even more proud to hear from her patients who are happy with the services they received.
“They’re the reason I’ve led this small, but mighty cancer care team for the last 21 years," Schilli said. “I take the burden of responsibility very personal, and take pride in providing compassionate, high quality care for my community, family, neighbors, and friends in Ste. Genevieve. Besides being skilled, experienced and well-qualified professionals, high on the list of prerequisites to hold a position in this special cancer center, one must be genuinely kindhearted and practice compassionate, patient-centered care — Every, Single, Day.”
The Team Achievement Award is named for Pearl Moore, the first executive director and CEO of the ONS. During her widely respected tenure, she inspired and mentored countless oncology nurses to provide unbeatable care and advocate for patients and their caregivers.
