Shop local, play 'Bingo'

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is again encouraging community members to support St. Francois County small businesses on Friday and Saturday.

The chamber is sponsoring its second annual Shop Small Business Bingo as a way to have fun and possibly win money while supporting the local economy, according to Executive Director Cheri Henderson.

Businesses participating are scattered in Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge and Bonne Terre.

Participating businesses listed on the Bingo card are Hecticmom Shop, CJ Lighting and Fans, CASA of the Parkland, Lincoln Street Healing and Massage, Apple Blossom, Midwest Sports Center, Ultimate Tans, RaeCole’s, Queen Anne’s Lace, Cricket Wireless, Greene’s Florist, 573 Fitness/LaRue Water, The Giving Tree, Slauterhouse, Hub’s Pub, Earth Mother Health Foods, Lou Lou’s Cakes, Good Vibe Nutrition, Sisters Holistic Company, El Tapatio-Desloge, Urban Farmgirl Boutique, Parkland HealthMart, Diamonds & More Jewelers, The Fancy Crow and Little Caesers in Desloge.

A Bingo card can be picked up at any participating business.

To participate in Bingo, bring the card and have an employee of each store you visit sign their square.

Those who have all the spaces on their Bingo card signed will be entered to win $100. Complete Bingo (five in a row) diagonally, horizontally or vertically) to be entered for a chance to win $50. Visit any five stores and be entered to win $25.

They will draw one $100 winner, three $50 winners and four $25 winners.

Turn in your card in the slot in the Desloge Chamber of Commerce door at 204 North Lincoln Street or send a picture of your card to 573-431-3006 or email a picture of your card to director@deslogechamber.com

The deadline to return your card is Tuesday. Make sure to clearly print your name and phone number at the top of your Bingo card.

This year, there will be several pop-up vendors located near participating Bingo card locations. The pop-up vendors will only be open on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by The Giving Tree, Hecticmom Shop and Sisters Holistic Company.

