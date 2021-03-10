Show-Me Select Heifers sale dates set

The dates for the Spring Show-Me-Select Heifer sales have been set for 2021.

Erin Larimore, coordinator of the University of Missouri Extension program, said that the sales give beef herd owners from across the nation the opportunity to bid on top replacement heifers.

“Bidders get a guaranteed pregnant heifer and data on her genetics,” she said. “They also receive a sales catalog that gives expected calving dates for the heifers.”

Below are the locations, dates and coordinator contacts:

SEMO Livestock Sales LLC, Fruitland, 7 p.m. Friday, May 7; Erin Larimore, 660-281-5518, larimoreE@missouri.edu.

Farmington Regional Stockyards LLC, Farmington, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14; Kendra Graham, 573-756-4539, grahamKK@missouri.edu.

Kingsville Livestock Auction, Kingsville, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15; David Hoffman, 816-380-8460, HoffmanD@missouri.edu.

Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21; Eldon Cole, 417-466-3102, ColeE@missouri.edu.

South Central Regional Stockyards, Vienna, 6 p.m. Friday, May 21; Anita Ellis, 573-642-0755, snella@missouri.edu.