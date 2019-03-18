Gayla Sisk, BSW, MSW, LCSW has recently been promoted to interim executive director at Serenity HospiceCare.
Sisk has been a part of the Serenity Hospice Care team since 2006 and served as director of Social Services.
“I have complete confidence in Gayla as our interim executive director,” said Cara Detring, chairman.
“She comes to this role with not only great experience in the field of hospice care, but also leadership qualities of integrity, compassion and patient-centered care. We truly believe she is the right person for this job.”
Sisk is a licensed counselor and social worker with a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
She has been with Serenity HospiceCare for 13 years and has served on the management team since 2007. She has been instrumental in the growth of Serenity HospiceCare including helping start and manage Carter’s Clubhouse, a free community program that serves children who are dealing with grief and loss. She is passionate about helping people who are hurting and truly cares about finding solutions. Her leadership skills, knowledge of the industry, and compassion are the perfect skill set for leading Serenity HospiceCare in their 30th year of business.
She lives in Bonne Terre with her husband Greg and between them they have five children and two grandchildren.
She is stepping into the position after longtime leader Shelley Tracy stepped down to pursue other opportunities more suited to her family’s needs.
