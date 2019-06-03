{{featured_button_text}}

Serenity HospiceCare announced Gayla Sisk, BSW, MSW, LCSW has transitioned from her current interim position to a permanent position of executive director.

Sisk is currently in her 13th year at Serenity HospiceCare. She began work in the field as a social worker then was promoted to director of Social Work and most recently served as the interim executive director after Shelley Tracy left to pursue a career at BJC.

Sisk is a licensed clinical social worker with a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. She has been with Serenity HospiceCare since 2006 and has served on the management team since 2007. She is passionate about helping people who are hurting and truly cares about finding solutions. Her leadership skills, knowledge of the industry, and compassion are the perfect skill set for leading Serenity HospiceCare.

Sisk lives in Bonne Terre with her husband Greg and between them they have five children and two grandchildren. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments