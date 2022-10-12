Sitzes honored by Missouri Public Transit Association

St. Francois County resident Rick Sitzes, who is an operator at SMTS Inc., was recently presented with a 2022 Missouri Transit Operator Champion award by the Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA), the statewide transit association representing all 34 transit providers.

The award was designed to honor transit operators across the state for their selfless dedication and heroism. The MPTA recognized a total of 16 transit operators with this award at the 2022 State Conference and Expo held in Springfield in late September.

Sitzes was nominated by SMTS Inc. for his service within the local community. He has been driving for SMTS for 11 years and has proven to be an outstanding, dependable and dedicated employee who continues to go above and beyond in caring for riders, according to his nomination. He is eager to greet each rider and works to ensure each trip is an exceptional one for everyone he transports. He is quick to help carry in groceries, help individuals to the door and more.

Riders often request to have him as their driver, and he serves as an excellent example for other SMTS drivers.

“Despite countless challenges these past two years, transit operators have provided critical public transportation services in every county, every single day in Missouri,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association. “This would not be possible without the dedication of hundreds of operators, many of whom go way beyond the call of duty to assist riders.

"They leave lasting impressions on those within the communities they serve, but their stories often go unnoticed by the masses. This award aims to recognize them for their dedication.”