Smiles and coffee offered at Jane's Coffee House in Fredericktown

"Getting the building ready took a lot of long hours and our friends' help and hard work," Parker said. "We couldn't have done it without them."

Parker said as for COVID-19, they really did not give it much thought. She and her husband, Jim, believe this is the direction God has led them and so they will follow.

"We wanted a place where people could come together," Parker said. "Sit, relax, laugh, cry if you need to, and/or work from our free high-speed wifi. A place for the whole community to feel welcome, loved, and cared for."

This feeling is even prominent in the Jane's Coffee House slogan, "may your coffee be strong and your days be blessed."

"Coffee is more than a drink," Parker said. "It's a hug in a mug that spills over through Jane's Coffee House and its employees."

Parker said they just hired their first employee, Carlee Cureton, three weeks ago and she is a great blessing to them.

Your biggest decision will be which drink to try first. Parker said the most popular drink is the "Not A Plain Jane."