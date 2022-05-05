Smith named Acclaimed Ambassador of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce

During the April Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce investor meeting, Yvette Smith was named the "2022 - 1st Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador." Ambassador Club Committee Chairman and Chamber Board Member Thomas Nutter presented Smith with the award during the monthly luncheon.

"Yvette worked extra hard last quarter, earning 63 points," the chamber board noted. "Nearly triple most other Ambassadors. She earned points by attending and volunteering at things such as First Friday Coffee events, investor meetings, Ambassador Club meetings, and ribbon cuttings."

Smith works for First State Community Bank. This is her first year serving as an ambassador for the chamber.

Tammi Coleman, chamber executive director, explained that Smith had demonstrated reliability and a strong work ethic.

"She is always pleasant, always present every time she's needed, and works hard to help us out, even when her own job has her doing double duty," said Coleman. "We are very lucky to have her as a dedicated Chamber Ambassador!

"Thank you, Yvette, for caring so deeply and for working so hard," she said. "We truly appreciate you, your dedication, and your positivity. Congratulations on being the 1st Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador!"

Coleman said the chamber wished to send special thanks to the 2022 Ambassador Club sponsors. Each quarter, ambassadors earn points for showing up and helping at chamber meetings and events. The ambassador with the most points each quarter wins big – especially this year. The Ambassador Club sponsors donate a wide array of prizes.

This year, this quarterly prize package is supposed to be valued at a minimum of $390; however, Coleman explained that most club sponsors donate much more than just a $10 gift. She said a rough calculation of this quarter's prize package proved that it was valued at at least $865.

"We simply can not thank these sponsors enough for their contributions," Coleman said.

The 2022 Ambassador Club Sponsors include Amped Lifestyle; Belgrade State Bank; Bow Tie Catering; Bryant Restoration; the City of Park Hills; Copper Fox Contrived; Culligan Water; Domino's Pizza; Faith Cowboy Church; Farm Bureau Insurance; Hefner Furniture & Appliance, Inc.; Home Pools & Spas; Hulsey Properties; Kindred at Home; KREI / KTJJ Radio; McIntyre Psychological Services; Mineral Area Office Supply, Inc.; Mineral Area Overhead Door, Inc.; New Era Bank; ODACS Inc.; Parkland Health Center; Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; Pettus Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Farmington; Pharmax Pharmacy; Prairie Farms Dairy; Raggedy Annie's Antiques & Memories; Raising A Village; Ronni Conley - KBH Realty Group; SERVPRO of Farmington; Sideshow Tattoos and Piercings; Sign Gypsies Parkland; Southeast Economic Development Fund, Inc.; Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health; Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council; tpc; Twin Oaks Winery & Vineyard; Unico Bank; and United Way of St. Francois County.

About the Ambassador Club

The Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club operates separately from the Chamber Board. This club exists to promote investor commitment and retention by raising awareness of the chamber's benefits and encouraging participation in all chamber activities.

Ambassadors are the first faces people see when they arrive at things like chamber investor meetings and events. They attend ribbon cuttings and First Friday Coffees. Ambassadors send welcome emails to new investors. They help the chamber's executive director with various office duties as needed. They volunteer at the chamber's Signature Events such as the Chamber Banquet, Sweetheart Trivia Night, and Firecracker Run. They also plan, organize, and execute everything associated with Investor Appreciation Month, including choosing the members' gifts and organizing that month's luncheon program.

Ambassadors earn points by participating in all of the chamber activities. These points allow them to work toward earning the quarterly "Acclaimed Ambassador" title and, ultimately, the "Ambassador of the Year" title. Along with those titles come prizes.

To learn more about the Ambassador Club and see a list of the 2022 Ambassador Club members and sponsors, visit the Ambassador Program pages on The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber website at www.phlcoc.net.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

