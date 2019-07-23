{{featured_button_text}}

Dan Ketcherside, PT, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for July.

Ketcherside went above and beyond his duties by taking on extra responsibilities during lab transitions.

In addition to extra responsibilities he initiated staff education guidelines that assisted with the lab changes.

