{{featured_button_text}}

Garrett Sellars, LPN II, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for February.

Sellars was recognized for providing consistent coverage on a ward that was in need more routine nurses per shift. Sellars contacted his supervisors and made the offer to provide the needed coverage and provide residents with continuity of care.

Tracy Benson, SOSA, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for January. Benson was recognized for managing a reduction in the staff she supervises but picking up the extra tasks herself while keeping the unit running effectively.

Jacque Jarrett, OSA, has been selected Southeast Missouri mental Health Center Employee of the Month for December 2019. Jarrett was recognized for her positive attitude; and taking time to make sure paperwork that needs to be completed by clients is clearly understood while offering assistance.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments