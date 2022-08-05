 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMMHC recognizes two employees

Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center recently announced its June and July employees of the month.

Heather Sikes, accountant, was July Employee of the Month.

Sikes was recognized for her competency, dedication and great leadership skills. She is described as a "take-charge payroll guru" and everything that needs to be done is completed accurately and in a timely manner when it comes to employees' payroll.

Clay Chiles, support care assistant, was selected as June Employee of the Month.

He was recognized for outstanding abilities to make clients feel comfortable when transporting them to appointments with kind words and positive attitude. Chiles was said to always have a "can-do" mentality when working with clients and co-workers.

Sikes and Chiles were each presented a certificate and pin, a check and a reserved parking space by Denise Hacker, chief operating officer, compliments of the CARE Team.

