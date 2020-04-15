Some insurance companies giving insured motorists money back

Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that traffic volumes across the state have significantly decreased with about 40% fewer drivers on the roadways. The numbers came from data gathered from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Parson attributed the state’s aggressive efforts and “Stay Home Missouri” Order to combat COVID-19 for the decline in motorists on the roads.
The governor said truck drivers can transport much-needed supplies and MoDOT employees complete important road projects and maintenance with fewer motorists on the roads and highways.
Fewer motorists on the road means less driving, and insurance companies are taking notice.
Tate Watson, an agency producer with Ryan Blankenship’s Farmers Insurance agency in Park Hills, said their customers will receive a 25% reduction in auto premiums for April.
In addition, the company is extending payment due dates and expanding personal auto coverage for delivery drivers.
“With many small businesses struggling as a result of customers staying home, on April 7 Farmers announced they will provide additional relief to more than 115,000 of its business insurance customers under its Farmers Cares Premium Adjustment Initiative,” said Watson.
He said business customers in the restaurant, office, retail and service sectors across the country will receive a 20% credit on their business owners’ policy for the next two months, with a premium credit of $20 per month for the smallest policies.
Watson has been with Blankenship’s agency for seven years.
Tiffani Ransom said existing AAA Missouri customers will receive a 20% refund for every policy holder with vehicle insurance. This applies to the dates of March 16 to May 15.
Ransom, who has been a sales assistant with AAA for three years, said customers will receive a policy refund check in the mail.
For State Farm customers, most customers will receive a 24% policy credit. Customers are not required to take any additional action to receive this dividend, which will appear as a credit on their auto policy.
Angie Harrier, State Farm spokesperson, said with schools and businesses closed, many are sheltering in their homes and people are driving less.
“So we’re returning value to customers as we anticipate fewer auto claims,” said Harrier.
She said every Mutual Auto policyholder with an auto insurance policy in-force between March 20 to May 31, 2020, will receive a dividend. Customers with a personal lines, motorcycle, RV, business use personal, commercial, school bus, or antique or classic automobile policy will receive the dividend as a premium credit to their policy.
The dividend is part of the Good Neighbor Relief Program which also includes customer payment options and neighborhood philanthropic relief.
Harrier said this is the single largest dividend paid to customers in the company’s history.
Motorists are urge to contact their insurance companies regarding any discounts or refunds for their vehicle insurance policies.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
