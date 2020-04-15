Some insurance companies giving insured motorists money back

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that traffic volumes across the state have significantly decreased with about 40% fewer drivers on the roadways. The numbers came from data gathered from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Parson attributed the state’s aggressive efforts and “Stay Home Missouri” Order to combat COVID-19 for the decline in motorists on the roads.

The governor said truck drivers can transport much-needed supplies and MoDOT employees complete important road projects and maintenance with fewer motorists on the roads and highways.

Fewer motorists on the road means less driving, and insurance companies are taking notice.

Tate Watson, an agency producer with Ryan Blankenship’s Farmers Insurance agency in Park Hills, said their customers will receive a 25% reduction in auto premiums for April.

In addition, the company is extending payment due dates and expanding personal auto coverage for delivery drivers.

“With many small businesses struggling as a result of customers staying home, on April 7 Farmers announced they will provide additional relief to more than 115,000 of its business insurance customers under its Farmers Cares Premium Adjustment Initiative,” said Watson.