Southbrook in Farmington named to Honor Club

Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare in Farmington was elevated to the Gold Level of the company’s Honor Club for 2021 at Americare’s annual awards ceremony, according to a news release from the company.

Communities with Honor Club distinction meet very narrow award criteria in each of the four philosophy areas: resident service, employee service, community service and fiscal responsibility. These communities are seen as the company’s “best of the best.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The administrator and director of nursing from Honor Club communities participate on a corporate advisory committee that researches new technologies and quality improvement initiatives. Honor Club membership runs March to March each year. Only 15% of Americare’s communities are Honor Club members.

"Our Honor Club achievement is the result of a team effort," said John Clauser, administrator at Southbrook. "It belongs to the entire staff. Each day we work hard to deliver person-centered care and to operate in a way that is true to Americare’s philosophy. We’re very proud to have been recognized for our efforts."

Southbrook is located at 1108 West Liberty, Farmington and is licensed by the state of Missouri.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0