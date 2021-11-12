Spire denies ‘fearmongering,’ amid outcries over pipeline shutdown

The letter, which referred to the EDF as “a New York-based environmentalist group” that challenged the pipeline’s approval, led area customers to send angry missives to the organization, the EDF said.

“We have received multiple attacks as a result of Spire’s email,” said Natalie Karas, lead counsel for EDF’s energy and utility work. “Those attacks have been hostile and threatening, and I think we have to set the record straight and make clear that there is a process that is currently unfolding to address this issue, and allow (the pipeline) to operate through the winter.”

Spire maintained that it never sought to rile up its customers, nor pressure FERC to let the pipeline keep running.

“The idea never was to raise concern more than inform,” Carter said.

Spire supporters, at the company’s press conference on Thursday, noted that the STL Pipeline kept gas coming to area homes last winter, when extreme cold interrupted supply across much of the central U.S., and sent prices soaring.

“It’s critical,” said Ray McCarty, the president and CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri, a statewide business association. “We got a little test drive down a really bad road, last February.”