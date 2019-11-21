Hearty homestyle cooking and a friendly, relaxed atmosphere was something that Robert Coplin wanted to bring back to Park Hills when he reopened the Whistle Stop Cafe earlier this year.
The Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 131 N. Front St. in Park Hills, has been serving customers for more than a decade but it is back in its original hands.
The restaurant was first opened by Coplin’s girlfriend and partner, Lisa Usher, who named the business after the cafe in the film, “Fried Green Tomatoes.”
Usher and Coplin opened the cafe doors once again on March 4 after a complete remodel of the building’s interior. The newly remodeled space, with regular and wrap-around booths as well as regular tables, is large enough for family-style dining while retaining a cozy cafe feel.
They feature a menu of daily specials including chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, fried chicken, and other home-cooked favorites. Arguably the best deal in town on catfish is served up on Fridays when an all-you-can-eat catfish dinner, home fries, and hush puppies can be ordered for just $7.99.
The cafe's breakfast menu is served all day and includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, and hash browns, among several other traditional breakfast choices.
Coplin said that they pride themselves on serving savory meals made-from-scratch with fresh ingredients — which is becoming more and more of a rarity in the restaurant industry.
“We opened Whistle Stop back up so there would be a place in town to get home-cooked meals once again,” said Coplin. “And people who come to enjoy our daily specials can’t leave before trying some of our homemade pies and desserts which are also made-from-scratch by our wait and kitchen staff.”
Both Coplin and Usher work for the Missouri Department of Corrections in addition to running the cafe. Coplin said when he retires from the department, he plans to continue operating the business full time.
Whistle Stop Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday as well as Saturday and Sunday. The cafe stays open later on Thursdays and Fridays serving customers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As a unique bonus to the home-cooked comfort food patrons enjoy, each customer that dines at the cafe receives a raffle ticket and is entered to win a free meal for two in a drawing held at the end of each week.
Ultimately, Coplin said they are excited to be back open and he hopes that people who have never had a chance to try the food at Whistle Stop will stop by and give it a try.
For more information about the Whistle Stop Cafe, call 573-327-9235 or visit the cafe's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/whistlstopcafe.
