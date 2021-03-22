Spring Hiring Event scheduled in MAC Quad next month

The Mineral Area College and Missouri Job Center-Park Hills Spring Hiring Event 2021 is scheduled for April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s event will be outside in the Quadrangle on the MAC campus.

“We feel that this change to an outdoor area will better allow us to follow safety guidelines, including the six-feet social distancing, as well as requiring masks of all attending the event,” according to a news release for the event.

There is no fee for businesses to participate. To reserve a booth, businesses can call 573-518-2431.

“As the current climate surrounding COVID-19 continues to change the way we operate, we have had to change along with it,” the release said. “However, we are determined to continue to provide the services that our employers, job seekers and communities need, with safety at the forefront.”

If your business has open positions, but you are unable to attend, you can create a flier listing the open positions and application instructions and provide 100 copies. The fliers will then be made available to job seekers at the event.

For additional questions, contact the Park Hills Job Center’s Alvin Sutton at 573-518-2641 or Mineral Area College’s Alison Sheets at 573-518-3848.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

