While all the details haven’t been announced, it looks certain that Farmington has a Starbucks coming to town — and not too long from now.
It became obvious that something was in the works two days ago when a job listing appeared online for a Starbucks store manager, as well as baristas, to serve at an undisclosed Farmington location.
The city of Farmington then confirmed that Starbucks has expressed interest in opening a local store in town.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’ve been sniffing around for a while,” said Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers. “I don’t know if they have filed anything with the city yet and I don’t know what the timeline might be for it to open. I know that Kay’s Jewelry were posting ads like that a long time before they opened their store.”
Starbucks was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971, and as of early 2019, the company operates more than 30,000 locations worldwide. Its locations serve hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, microground instant coffee known as VIA, espresso, caffe latte, full- and loose-leaf teas including Teavana tea products, Evolution Fresh juices, Frappuccino beverages, La Boulange pastries and a variety of snacks.
Starbucks first became profitable in Seattle in the early 1980s. Despite an initial economic downturn with its expansion into the Midwest and British Columbia in the late 1980s, the company experienced revitalized prosperity with its entry into California in the early 1990s. The company experienced extraordinary growth between 1987 and 2007, when it opened an average of two new Starbucks locations daily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.