Starbucks

Starbucks baristas demonstrate a siphon brew of individual cups of coffee before the company's annual shareholder meeting in 2017 in Seattle.

 AP file photo

While all the details haven’t been announced, it looks certain that Farmington has a Starbucks coming to town — and not too long from now.

It became obvious that something was in the works two days ago when a job listing appeared online for a Starbucks store manager, as well as baristas, to serve at an undisclosed Farmington location.

The city of Farmington then confirmed that Starbucks has expressed interest in opening a local store in town.

“They’ve been sniffing around for a while,” said Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers. “I don’t know if they have filed anything with the city yet and I don’t know what the timeline might be for it to open. I know that Kay’s Jewelry were posting ads like that a long time before they opened their store.”

Starbucks was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971, and as of early 2019, the company operates more than 30,000 locations worldwide. Its locations serve hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, microground instant coffee known as VIA, espresso, caffe latte, full- and loose-leaf teas including Teavana tea products, Evolution Fresh juices, Frappuccino beverages, La Boulange pastries and a variety of snacks.

Starbucks first became profitable in Seattle in the early 1980s. Despite an initial economic downturn with its expansion into the Midwest and British Columbia in the late 1980s, the company experienced revitalized prosperity with its entry into California in the early 1990s. The company experienced extraordinary growth between 1987 and 2007, when it opened an average of two new Starbucks locations daily.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

