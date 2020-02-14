Starbucks picks location

Asked what will actually occur should the boundary adjustment be approved by the council, Porter said, “There’s going to be an imaginary line that goes down that lot that’s going to be sold presumably to either Starbucks or an agent who will make an arrangement with them.

"That will be finalized at the next council meeting. I don’t anticipate any problems with it, but we’ve been talking with engineers and developers about the layout and parking lot and size. I think it’s going to be fairly typical of a Starbucks. I haven’t been to a Starbucks that much, but I know that a lot of times you’ll see them like in a strip mall or something like that. I think the commonality of all Starbucks is the drive-through component. They’ve got to have the ability to do that.”

Starbucks will be building from the ground up, giving it the freedom to construct whatever is needed to provide a variety of services for its customers. Meanwhile, the former Ryan’s building will remain unchanged for the immediate future.

“My guess is that you’ll probably see another business, or something go there,” Porter said.

While he isn’t aware of Starbucks' construction timeline, he said conversations have already begun between the state and city with the architects and engineers who will be overseeing the project.