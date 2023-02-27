The city of Ste. Genevieve, the French Colonial town that attracts thousands of visitors every year, recently announced it had hired a new tourism marketing director, Tanalyn Dollar.

Ste. Genevieve offers dozens of events throughout the year, including series events such as the Fourth Friday Art Walk from February to November, seasonal events like the Christmas Festival, and its signature street-festival weekend in August, Jour de Fete.

After former Ste. Genevieve Tourism Director Jeff Wix resigned in August, the city had been searching for his replacement. After input from the local Tourism Advisory Council and the Tourism Tax Commission and an update to the job description — the position would focus on marketing the city— the committee chose Dollar as the qualified candidate.

While not from Ste. Genevieve, Dollar has small-town roots, growing up in Hillsboro. After living in Cottleville and raising a family, Dollar moved to Jefferson County to be closer to her extended family.

Having worked in marketing for more than 15 years, Dollar has experience with major corporations like Graybar Electric and Enterprise Holding Company. She holds a master’s degree from Webster University and has taught as an adjunct marketing instructor at Jefferson College.

Dollar said she was looking forward to the challenge of showcasing the centuries-old town's many charms.

“Ste. Genevieve has a host of wonderful assets for tourists," she said. "My focus is on building and integrating all the channels so they work together on engagement and the customer journey. Using analytics, candid feedback, and time, we can learn what customers want, when they want it, why and how best to deliver it.”

Dollar said right now, the focus is on listening, learning and developing a marketing roadmap based on customer relevancy. The pandemic changed the way many industries work, she said, and her goals are to reach the right audience with the right message.

An example Dollar gave is how a rural or creative tourist— those who primarily seek to actively participate or learn as part of their travel— does not have the same travel aims compared to someone who practices destination or mass tourism. In Dollar’s experience, rural tourists want authenticity, to learn, and to be delighted when it comes to tourism; and rather than experiencing a commodity they want uniqueness, originality, workmanship, historical integrity, and an immersive experience.

Travel destinations that understand the tourists’ needs, innovate with new products and are creative when it comes to interacting with guests are going to have advantages over other locations, according to Dollar.

“It’s a competitive market, with 72% of consumers saying inflation has affected their purchasing decisions and timeline,” explained Dollar. “We need to deliver a fully-connected and seamless omnichannel buying experience.”

Dollar said she is excited and privileged to be on a supportive team that plans to deliver on what visitors to Ste. Genevieve want and need.