Ste. Genevieve Recycle Center celebrates 25 years

A unique entity just outside of Ste. Genevieve will be celebrating 25 years of recycling various products on Monday.

The Ste. Genevieve Recycling Center has taken in glass, metals and other materials since 1997 as a part of keeping waste out of landfills. Then-County Commissioner Linda Hermann was an integral part of founding the center and spoke about how the center started out.

“I was elected as county commissioner in 1995 and as I was campaigning, someone suggested that we needed a recycle center,” she said. “We started by collecting newspapers on Koetting’s parking lot on a Saturday morning once a month. A man from Bloomsdale provided his trailer and he hauled it to St. Louis and the Boy Scouts got the money.”

After some time, a warehouse was rented on Highway 61 and was eventually outgrown. Hermann attended a chamber of commerce meeting in April, 1996 and representatives from Holcim Cement Company were there.

“One of the officials said if there is anything we can do, let us know,” she said. “(I said) there is a building that would be perfect for a recycling center and I’ve been trying to get grants and I’ve been unsuccessful. We moved in that December. They rented it to us for a dollar a year for about four years and then donated it to the county to use as a recycling center. It remains a county building today.”

Hermann said they have received grants in cooperation with the city and county, the solid waste district and the senior citizen’s tax fund.

“The first piece of equipment we purchased was used forklift that was in pieces,” she said. “We then got a glass crusher and a vertical baler, a second vertical baler and then a horizontal baler, all with grants and donations.

“It isn’t to make money, it’s to keep things out of a landfill. In 2014, Ste. Genevieve Industries (SGI) (Sheltered Workshop) contacted the commission interested in managing it. Jan. 1, 2015 SGI took over management, they have five or six girls work there and they do a wonderful job and have a good manager.”

Being unique to the area, people come in from Jefferson County, St. Francois County and Perry County and Hermann says that most of them say they wished they had something that good in their counties.

According to Hermann, between the opening in May, 1997 and December, 2008, the center had processed more than 11 million pounds of materials.

The Ste. Genevieve Recycling Center takes plastics, steel cans, aluminum cans, egg cartons, textiles, newspapers and junk mail and fiberboard such as cereal boxes, paperback books and corrugated cardboard.

The Center does not take aerosol or paint cans, plate glass, ceramics or plastic bags.

Everything the center takes must be clean.

The Ste. Genevieve Recycling Center is located at 17690 US Highway 61, Ste. Genevieve MO. Phone 573-883-9686. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon and closed Sunday.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

