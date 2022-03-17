Store offers special-needs shopping night Monday

It’s guaranteed that there will be plenty of smiles inside Bonne Terre Save A Lot on Monday evening. In fact, there will likely be a few tears. There could even be a meltdown or two, and there may be some running up and down the aisles.

If this doesn’t sound like a typical shopping experience at this local grocery store, well, that’s because it won’t be.

Monday is set as special-needs night at the local grocery store.

“We will be keeping it simple,” said Clint Price, one of the owners of the Leadbelt Save A Lot stores, which includes the Bonne Terre location.

The store owners, which includes Brad Juliette, Eddie Wakefield and Price, are planning the event for families who have children with special needs. They plan to serve some simple snacks and drinks.

But the focus for the evening will be to just allow special-needs families to have a “normal” night.

“We may let the kids check Mom and Dad out at the register or help out if they so desire,” said Price. “But more than anything, we want to offer a comfortable environment, with no funny looks, no smirks, no rude comments. We want the kids and adults to relax and be themselves.”

He continued, “If they want to be loud, be loud! If they want to run the aisles, run! If they’re mad and have a meltdown, melt away! We are welcoming all our families with special-needs kids to our special evening of shopping.”

He said although they will keep the store open for regular shopping, the special-needs shopping time will take place from 6-8 p.m.

“We want all our families, including those with special-needs kids, to know we not only welcome them into our store but we support them,” said Price.

