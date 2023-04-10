Ericka Sumpter, nurse educator, has been selected as the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for April.

Sumpter was recognized for being instrumental in the growth of the Nurse Stipend Program. She also made a huge impact on the nursing recruiting effort at career fairs.

