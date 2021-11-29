Supporting small business by shopping local

Small Business Saturday was another huge success as local businesses offered shoppers discounts, giveaways and exclusives throughout the day in Fredericktown.

"We were lucky to have wonderful weather for this year's event," Madison County Chamber of Commerce Event Organizer Tessa Rehkop said. "I think we had even more shoppers out and about than last year, enjoying even more deals at stores."

As in years past, Madison County Chamber of Commerce invited pop-up shops to set up along the courthouse square and main streets of downtown Fredericktown.

Rehkop said something new this year was the food trucks set up at multiple locations. She said this was a popular addition and hopes to have them back next year and add even more.

"I'm excited to see this event grow every year," Rehkop said. "We started out with just a few specials at a couple shops, then we added the pop-up shops to fill the streets even more and now the event has grown so big. This was the best year yet."

Rehkop said they received so much positive feedback from shoppers throughout the day.

"A lot of them remarked on how much fun they had," Rehkop said. "Also, the shop owners saw their spaces filled with customers. This to me is a win-win, shoppers having fun while supporting local businesses."

Rehkop said her favorite parts this year were all the special photo ops set up for the shoppers, kids and even pets to enjoy.

"Furever Paws and Claws Rescue brought in Santa for pictures at the courthouse," Rehkop said. "Iron Dogz Catering had the Grinch to entertain diners. I love seeing the businesses get so creative and making fun attractions for the community."

Other holiday photo ops included a hot chocolate stand with fake snow at Georgie Kay's Boutique and a Griswold's Family Christmas set up at The Crazy Wildflower, complete with a station wagon and over-sized tree on top.

"I'd like to see the event continue to grow every year with more deals, more store fronts, more pop-ups, and more shoppers," Rehkop said. "But I'd really love to add more fun, unique activities for everyone. In a time when most people do their shopping online for convenience, we can stand out by providing a great shopping experience and environment."

Rehkop said Small Business Saturday helps local businesses, not just by increasing their profits but also by building relationships with the community. She said you can put a face to the business and shoppers can see exactly who they are supporting, which grows bases of loyalty.

"I would just like to sincerely thank all the businesses who participated and went out of their way to make this a fun day for everyone," Rehkop said. "Thank you to all the shoppers that came out to support their neighbors and their small businesses."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

