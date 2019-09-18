The Surgery Center of Farmington is celebrating 20 years.
It opened their doors and performed the first surgical procedure on Sept. 27, 1999.
Since then, more than 84,000 surgeries have been performed at the Ambulatory Surgery Center. Ambulatory Surgery Centers — known as ASCs — are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
ASCs have transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans across the country by providing a more convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures — and done so with a strong track record of quality care and positive patient outcomes.
The Surgery Center staff prides themselves on excellent patient satisfaction by providing a family friendly atmosphere to everyone. Cindy Young, administrator of the surgery center, and the staff thanked all of their patients for choosing the surgery center for their surgical needs over the past 20 years.
