Tax deadline moved to July 15

It’s official: Taxpayers who have not filed yet are getting a three-month extension because of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the April 15 tax-filing deadline is being extended to July 15. This will provide additional time for taxpayers to prepare and file their taxes.

Individuals will not pay interest or receive penalties for not filing by the traditional April 15 deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service had announced earlier this week that taxpayers would still need to file by the April deadline but could defer payments until July.

In a tweet, Mnuchin urged “all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”

Greg Mills, who owns H&R Block offices in Potosi, Fredericktown, Ironton and Piedmont, has been in the tax business for 25 years.

“This should not have a big effect on local returns or business,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do tax returns and are switching to drop-off services for those clients who would prefer this.”

Mills said it’s important that people don’t put off filling.