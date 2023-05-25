Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two businesses in Terre Du Lac, the lake community near Bonne Terre, are planning a bazaar featuring a number of crafters, vendors and service representatives on June 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Patt’s Landcaping Supply and Treasure Emporium, the UpCycle Boutique, are coordinating the event at 1595-1599 St. Francois Rd.

Anna Hatridge, owner of Treasure Emporium, said they welcome shoppers and lookers to the outdoor bazaar featuring the talents and generosity of Terre Du Lac residents and property owners.

“Whether you are looking for a new plant, craft, porch decor, shirts, cups, cupcakes, cookies, fresh and local produce, various services, you can bet Terre du Lac has it,” said Hatridge. “Come check it out at the Treasure Emporium: The UpCycle Boutique in Terre Du Lac and Patt's Landscaping Supply as we host a wide variety of local talent.”

Hatridge said the following local businesses will be set up to showcase their unique items:

● Patt’s Produce, featuring fresh produce

● Treasure Emporium the UpCycle Boutique

● Liberty Spices, featuring rubs and seasonings

● Ketch’s Kustom Designs, featuring door hangers, shirts, cups, coasters, dish towels

● Blissfully Kitschy, featuring unique crafts, door hangers, coasters, porch decor

● The Skin Clique, featuring aesthetic skin care and medical grade skin care products

● The Plant Lady, featuring beautifully-designed succulents and retail decorations

● The Caring Hearts Society, featuring plants and various homemade products

● She-Dayzees, featuring cookies, cake pops, chocolate covered items

● Bubby’s Bark Shop, featuring organic pet treats

● Urban Farmgirl Creations, featuring wax melts, cups, shirts, keychains

● Pampered Chef, featuring cooking and kitchen products

● Appel Designs, featuring sterling silver jewelry, silk floral wreaths

● Barnett Removal, featuring live pet bunnies

● Robert U. Montgomery, a local author who will be selling and signing books

● UnWrapped Food Truck, offering lunch fare and drinks.

The even can be found on Facebook by searching Terre du Lac Local Shops and Services.