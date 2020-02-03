The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a meeting last month to discuss increasing technology sector jobs in the region.
Executive Director Candy Hente started the meeting by describing a technology conference she attended and what she learned there.
“A while back I attended the technology conference for the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “They hired a consultant and economist to analyze the state for our strengths and weaknesses ...
"There were a lot of surprises in that research. But one of the major surprises that came out of that research is that Missouri is in the top 10 nationwide for technology sector jobs. It surprised the Missouri State Chamber. So, they are working with some marketing firms about how they can market us nationwide. They are saying that Missouri could be the next Silicon Valley of the United States.”
Hente continued the theme of Missouri being a high tech state by listing premier innovative companies throughout Missouri.
“There’s World Wide Technology in St. Louis, Cerner HealthCare near Kansas City, Brewer Science out of Rolla, Jack Henry out of Monett,” she said. “Jack Henry is the gold standard for banking software. At the conference they had presentations from Jack Henry and Brewer Science. I asked them why these companies were based in these smaller towns. They said that the people that invented the software lived there.”
According to Hente, local community leaders note that technology is the weakest sector in business in the area.
“That sends up a red flag when our state is in the top 10 nationwide for technology sector jobs,” she said. “We need a bigger part of that sector in St. Francois County.”
Brian McNamara is a Farmington attorney and a director of the chamber board who has assisted local businesses develop and grow in the area. He spoke about his vision to help foster technology expansion in the area.
“One of the things that we as a chamber can do is to help fulfill that vision and bring people and resources and ideas together,” he said. “Provide that platform where people that have expertise and technology can get together and know what’s out there, interact — and I would like to see — form some sort of technology committee, where could have people interact on a regular basis and to say this is the resources we have in this area to a prospective business.
“What we want to do is bring you guys together and start a discussion and get your thoughts as to do we need a technology incubator in our community and if so, what do you think it would look like? Where would it be located? What do you think we need to do to attract that? What type of technology?”
McNamara noted that the purpose of the chamber is to make the area come together and improve the quality of the lives of the people and businesses.
“How do you get that vertical growth?” he asked. “How do you get that innovation? The only way that is going to come about is that if we get a lot of smart people — that’s where you guys come in — and you know, other smart people, and we form a technology committee, we start having events, and start saying ‘this is what we have’ as opposed to other towns and other chambers of commerce.
"That when you’re coming to businesses, and they’re saying they’re concerned about the ability to harness the technology, we can say we have some of the best minds in technology right here, the people on our committee.”
The attendees then shared ideas on the topics of where to locate a potential technology incubator building, what types of technology companies to attract to the area, whether to concentrate on specialization or look industry-wide. Other topics included how to collaborate with other businesses and what educational programs could be utilized locally.
