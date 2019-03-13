An effort is in play to oust three board members of the area's largest lake development association.
Ballots for the removal of three sitting Terre Du Lac Association board members were mailed out on Feb. 21. Of the 2,800 ballots created, a majority returned in favor of severing ties with the three would be required to make it happen.
Ballots must be received by the Terre Du Lac Association, Inc. on or before 4 p.m. on Saturday. The decision will be revealed on March 20 at the Terre Du Lac property owners board meeting.
The officials on the Terre Du Lac Board of Directors in question are President Dave Ruble, member Bob Brown and member Gary Keithly.
The three reportedly met on Jan. 2 shortly after the election of the new members. All except one board member were in attendance, according to a source. The meeting was apparently in violation of the Terre Du Lac bylaws, which states that “notices of all Board of Directors meetings shall be by phone in writing at least five (5) days before such meeting.”
They allegedly held the meeting to fire General Manager Lori Pope, and to do away with the position.
The minutes could not be obtained when requested since they had not been approved by the board.
Since the firing, Ruble has volunteered for the duties of the position which includes bookkeeping and overseeing balances.
More than 160 residents signed a petition to start the recall ballot process.
