Terry promoted to assistant embroidery manager

Terry promoted to assistant embroidery manager

Meghan Terry

Cap America Inc. announced recently Meghan Terry was promoted to assistant embroidery manager. Terry has been with the company for more than ten years, starting as a sample embroidery operator in 2011. She transitioned to sample order processor in 2014 and was then promoted to sample embroidery supervisor in 2016, where she oversaw and coordinated the activities of the sample department.

In her new role, Terry helps the director of embroidery operations in the daily activities of the embroidery department. She is responsible for the scheduling of equipment and operators as well as the management of all embroidery and sample department staff. She also provides ongoing training and support to embroidery operators and interface with quality control to ensure all orders are processed accurately and in a timely manner, among other duties.

Terry reports to Andrea Sanders, director of embroidery operations, who said, “Meghan has been an indispensable asset to our team. She has affected many changes within the sample department to improve efficiencies and I’m confident that she will bring those same leadership skills to this new position where she will help facilitate the continued growth of the department.”

