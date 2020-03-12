A new business is opening in the former Crossroads Restaurant & Lounge in Bonne Terre.

The Corner Pocket, owned by Hubbard Enterprise LLC & Dustin Gerstenschlager, is set to open at the end of March. The business is located at 1 West School Street in Bonne Terre. Weekly hours will be Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The building was purchased a year ago. It is about 12 years old. It was closed for a little more than a year before the building was purchased by Hubbard and Gerstenschlager. Some remodeling has been completed on the inside including painting and new flooring.

The locally owned and operated Corner Pocket will offer more than leisure pool playing. In addition to the three pool tables, there will be darts, video games, various board games and shuffleboard. A full bar will be available. Although no in-house kitchen will be available, customers can order from menus from Hub’s Pub and Pizza 101 South – both Bonne Terre businesses – and the food will be delivered to The Corner Pocket.

“We are very excited to be opening up another business in world-famous Bonne Terre, Missouri,” said Gerstenschlager. “It’s just one more step in the revitalization of downtown.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

