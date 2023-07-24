Despite its warm reception on local social media, The Pointe Restaurant, located above the pro shop at Crown Pointe Golf Club, has closed its doors after nine months of offering fine dining.

Crown Pointe Golf Club, along with the 19th Hole Bar & Grill, will continue to operate on the property.

According to a news release from Crown Country, gift cards for The Pointe Restaurant may be redeemed at any other Crown Country location, including Crown Valley Winery, Crown Valley Brewery, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, and the 19th Hole Bar & Grill.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to have served such a supportive and generous community and offer our sincere thanks to all who dined with us,” read the news release. “We look forward to continuing to serve the public at our golf course and all other Crown locations.”

The Pointe Restaurant had formally opened with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 3 received acclaim on social media and in local forums. Its last day of operation was July 16.

When asked, a spokesperson for Crown Valley Winery, Brewery and Distillery said an announcement will be forthcoming regarding expanded food offerings at the brewery in Coffman.