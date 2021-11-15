Things looking up for Bonne Terre airport

The Bonne Terre Municipal Airport is back in familiar hands. Steve Vogt and wife Terry Scott-Vogt, who had subleased the airport last fall after seven years of building up and maintaining the airport, are resuming management of the quiet little airport located on 53 acres on Williams Road.
The airport, which is owned but not expressly funded by the city, is getting some hefty improvements lately, since a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation is being used to install lights on the 2,800-foot asphalt runway. St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority is providing a 10% match for the project that was estimated to cost almost $400,000.
Work on the project had faltered due to COVID-19 and a bit of necessary paper shuffling, but City Administrator Shawn Kay said the work is now coming along nicely and the wait was worth it.
“I was out there on (Nov. 5), and they're moving forward,” he said. “They have installed several of the concrete pylons to put the lights on, they have put some of the conduit in the ground, and they were working on getting the pad ready for the electrical panel that's going to power the lights.
“It’s exciting we’ll be able to offer a 24-hour, lighted runway on the north end of the county.”
MoDOT estimates the work will be completed by the end of this month, he said.
The Vogts have invested a lot of time, money, energy and emotion into the airport since Steve took it over about eight years ago.
“When we started in 2013, there was nothing there but a runway and a ramp,” he said. “And I had to mow the asphalt runway. The grass growing in all the cracks was that high. There was a lot of clearing of brush, cutting trees down. We built five new hangars which are occupied, built a new office building. Got a grant to re-asphalt, stripe and number the runway.”
He and Terry even got married there in 2018, and Terry said she’s happy they’re back at the little airport.
“It's a good thing. I think we missed it,” she said. “We have a lot of good memories there. We got married there on the runway, and, you know, a lot of good things happen there. So, yeah, I think we both kind of missed it.”
As far as landings go, Steve said it’s a quiet airport. A busy week, pre-pandemic, would see three or four planes visiting. But the airport also has brought a variety of non-flying people to it — a HAM radio club, Mineral Area Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Patrol, of which Vogt is a member.
“I'm a director of Emergency Services for the entire state for CDP,” he said. “There are five of us. If somebody goes missing in their airplane in the middle of the night and when the Air Force gets involved, they issue a mission and I'm the first one on the list of five. So if the phone rings at 2 o’clock in the morning, I take care of it.”
“Taking care of it” means putting together a team and aircraft to start the search for the missing plane’s emergency locator transmitter (ELT), which goes off if there’s been a crash, he said.
“About 90% of the time when the ELT has gone off, it’s been an accident,” Steve explained, adding that a rough landing or corroded batteries can also set off the emergency beacon.
Steve said he’s had a good working relationship with the city and he and Terry are looking forward to more improvements in the future.
“It’s been cooperative over the years,” he said. “It works out. You know, it’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the years, but it’s good to be back.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.