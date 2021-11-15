Things looking up for Bonne Terre airport

The Vogts have invested a lot of time, money, energy and emotion into the airport since Steve took it over about eight years ago.

“When we started in 2013, there was nothing there but a runway and a ramp,” he said. “And I had to mow the asphalt runway. The grass growing in all the cracks was that high. There was a lot of clearing of brush, cutting trees down. We built five new hangars which are occupied, built a new office building. Got a grant to re-asphalt, stripe and number the runway.”

He and Terry even got married there in 2018, and Terry said she’s happy they’re back at the little airport.

“It's a good thing. I think we missed it,” she said. “We have a lot of good memories there. We got married there on the runway, and, you know, a lot of good things happen there. So, yeah, I think we both kind of missed it.”

As far as landings go, Steve said it’s a quiet airport. A busy week, pre-pandemic, would see three or four planes visiting. But the airport also has brought a variety of non-flying people to it — a HAM radio club, Mineral Area Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Patrol, of which Vogt is a member.